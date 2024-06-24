Countplus Director Buys More Shares On-Market

Countplus Limited (AU:CUP) has released an update.

Countplus Limited’s director Hugh Humphrey has increased his direct interest in the company through an on-market trade, acquiring 34,720 additional ordinary shares at a total consideration of $18,227.31, bringing his total holding to 212,113 ordinary shares and 1,343,428 performance rights. There were no disposals of securities, and the transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

