CoTec Holdings Launches Strategic Investor Awareness Campaign

EastCoal ( (TSE:CTH) ) has provided an update.

CoTec Holdings Corp. has initiated an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Investing News Network to enhance its visibility in the market, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The campaign, costing approximately $26,000 over six months, aligns with CoTec’s strategy of positioning itself in the mineral extraction industry’s green revolution by adopting cutting-edge technologies.

More about EastCoal

CoTec Holdings Corp. is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange and OTCQB under the symbols CTH and CTHCF. The company is focused on ESG principles, investing in innovative technologies for the extraction and processing of metals and minerals. CoTec aims to transition into a mid-tier mineral resource producer by applying these technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, supporting the sector’s shift towards a lower carbon future.

YTD Price Performance: 4.69%

Average Trading Volume: 20,649

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$47.58M

