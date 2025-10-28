CoTec Holdings Acquires Multi-Gravity Separator to Boost Mineral Recovery

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

CoTec Holdings ( (TSE:CTH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CoTec Holdings Corp. has purchased its first commercial scale multi-gravity-separator (MGS) from Salter Cyclone Limited, to be located at Corem’s testing laboratory in Québec, Canada. This acquisition is part of CoTec’s strategy to apply technology for mineral recovery from waste materials, enhancing the company’s ability to assess tailings retreatment opportunities efficiently. The MGS will support the Lac Jeannine Feasibility Study for iron ore recovery and enable CoTec to rapidly transition from lab testing to commercial scale operations, potentially impacting the company’s operations and industry positioning by providing a faster route to market and efficient capital deployment.

More about CoTec Holdings

CoTec Holdings Corp. is a company focused on redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling, particularly in rare earth magnets and strategic materials. By integrating breakthrough technologies with strategic assets, CoTec aims to create secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains, accelerating the energy transition and strengthening critical mineral supply chains. The company is involved in projects like magnet recycling in Texas and iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth potential.

Average Trading Volume: 86,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$166.7M

For detailed information about CTH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue