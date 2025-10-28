CoTec Holdings Acquires Commercial Scale Multi-Gravity Separator for Québec Operations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from CoTec Holdings ( (TSE:CTH) ).

CoTec Holdings Corp. has purchased its first commercial scale multi-gravity-separator (MGS) from Salter Cyclone Limited, which will be located at Corem’s testing laboratory in Québec, Canada. This acquisition is part of CoTec’s strategy to apply technology for mineral recovery from waste materials, enhancing their ability to rapidly transition from lab testing to commercial scale operations. The MGS technology, which has been proven effective on minerals like tin, tungsten, and chrome, will be used to unlock value from tailings streams in sectors such as iron and copper. This development supports CoTec’s Lac Jeannine Feasibility Study and positions the company to efficiently deploy capital and bring operations online faster than industry standards.

More about CoTec Holdings

CoTec Holdings Corp. is a company focused on redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling, with a particular emphasis on rare earth magnets and strategic materials. The company integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to create secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains. CoTec aims to accelerate the energy transition and strengthen critical mineral supply chains by investing in disruptive technologies that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals. Their operations include a magnet recycling joint venture in Texas and iron tailings reprocessing in Québec.

Average Trading Volume: 86,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$166.7M

