Costamare Inc. to Spin Off Dry Bulk Business

Costamare ( (CMRE) ) has provided an announcement.

On February 27, 2025, Costamare Inc. announced plans to spin off its dry bulk business into a new entity, Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited. This strategic move aims to create two distinct publicly traded companies, allowing for improved financial flexibility and focused growth strategies in the container and dry bulk shipping markets. The separation is expected to offer tailored investment opportunities and enhance operational efficiency, though it remains subject to regulatory and board approvals.

More about Costamare

Costamare Inc. is a prominent player in the international shipping industry, specializing in the ownership and chartering of containerships and dry bulk vessels. With a history spanning 51 years, the company operates a fleet of 68 containerships and 38 dry bulk vessels, and is involved in leasing and chartering operations. Costamare’s stocks are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under various symbols.

YTD Price Performance: -19.09%

Average Trading Volume: 350,368

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.24B

