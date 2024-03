Costamare (CMRE) has released an update.

Costamare Inc., a leading global containership and dry bulk vessel provider, has announced the filing of its 2023 Annual Report, which is accessible on its website and available in hard copy upon request. The company, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, boasts a significant fleet and participates in various shipping and financing operations.

