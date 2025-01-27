Costain Reports Strong FY24 Performance and Growth Prospects

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Costain ( (GB:COST) ) has shared an announcement.

Costain Group PLC reports a successful fiscal year 2024, with adjusted operating profit and net cash aligning with market expectations. The company has made significant strides in strategic markets, evidenced by substantial awards in the water and rail sectors and a growing Tier 1 customer base. With an increase of £1.5bn in its forward work position to £5.4bn, Costain is poised for further growth in operating profits and margins, enhancing its confidence in future performance.

More about Costain

Costain is a company focused on creating connected and sustainable infrastructure solutions aimed at improving the infrastructure ecosystem across the UK’s transport, energy, water, and defense markets. It combines construction, consulting, and digital expertise to deliver efficient and sustainable solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -18.87%

Average Trading Volume: 876,983

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £231.1M

Find detailed analytics on COST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.