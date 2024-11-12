Costain Group PLC Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC has made a significant move by purchasing 214,391 of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, bringing the total shares acquired for cancellation to nearly 9.46 million. The shares were bought at a weighted average price of 108.9027 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. This strategic action is set to reduce the overall number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing the value for existing shareholders.

