Costain Group Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Costain Group PLC has executed a significant transaction as part of its share buyback program, purchasing 211,078 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 110.32 pence per share. This buyback brings the total number of shares acquired under the program to approximately 8.9 million, reducing the company’s overall number of shares in issue to 269.58 million. These strategic moves are aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing share count, potentially boosting earnings per share.

