Costain Grants Shares Options to Top Executives

Costain Group PLC has announced the grant of options for over 4 million ordinary shares to key employees, including executive directors Alex Vaughan and Helen Willis. These options, part of the Costain Group PLC Sharesave Plan, can be exercised between December 2027 and May 2028 at a subscription price of 81.2p. This move is part of the company’s strategy to incentivize management and align their interests with those of the shareholders.

