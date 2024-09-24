Costain Continues Share Buyback, Cancels Shares

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC has actively pursued its share buyback program, purchasing 150,000 Ordinary Shares on 23rd September 2024 to be cancelled, reflecting the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back for cancellation to 5,185,524, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 273,280,505. The company’s buyback initiative has been executed through the London Stock Exchange with prices ranging from 101.50 to 103.50 pence per share.

