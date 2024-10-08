Costain Advances Share Buyback Program

Costain (GB:COST) has released an update.

Costain Group PLC has successfully executed a share buyback program, purchasing 96,131 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 100.50 to 102.50 pence per share, which will subsequently be canceled. This recent transaction is part of a larger initiative where Costain has acquired 6,238,903 shares for cancellation, leaving the total number of ordinary shares in issue at 272,227,126.

