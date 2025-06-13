Cosmosteel Holdings Receives Cash Offer and Shareholder Update

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Cosmosteel Holdings Limited ( (SG:B9S) ) has issued an announcement.

Cosmosteel Holdings Limited has announced a voluntary conditional cash offer for all its issued and paid-up ordinary shares, initiated by Evolve Capital Advisory Private Limited on behalf of 3HA Capital Private Limited. This offer is in accordance with the Securities and Futures Act and the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers. Additionally, Mr. Ong Tong Hai, an associate of the company, has purchased 2,000,000 shares, increasing his total interest to approximately 18.15% of the company’s total issued shares. This development may influence the company’s shareholder structure and market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 720,725

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$61.17M

