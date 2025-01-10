COSMOS Pharmaceutical Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Stock Split

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation reported strong financial performance for the six months ended November 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 6.2% and a significant increase in operating profit by 28.5% compared to the previous year. The company also executed a 2-for-1 stock split effective September 1, 2024, impacting the calculation of earnings per share and dividends, which are expected to reach ¥130.00 per share for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025. These financial results and strategic decisions position the company well in the market, indicating robust growth and shareholder value enhancement.

COSMOS Pharmaceutical Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, identified by the code number 3349. It operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the distribution of pharmaceutical products and related services.

YTD Price Performance: 3.17%

Average Trading Volume: 361,974

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen550B

