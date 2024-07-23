Cosmos Machinery Secures Discounted Property Deal

Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited (HK:0118) has released an update.

Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited has announced a supplemental update on its recent property acquisitions, revealing a 22% discount on the original prices of the new, under-construction properties. This strategic purchase is valued at RMB 18,516,634 and is considered by the company’s Board to be fair, reasonable, and in the shareholders’ best interests, as it is expected to save on long-term rental costs. The acquisition aligns with the company’s long-term office space plans and the properties’ book value will be recorded at cost upon completion.

