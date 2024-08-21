Cosmos Machinery Finalizes Strategic Share Disposal

Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited (HK:0118) has released an update.

Cosmos Machinery Enterprises Limited has successfully completed a major and connected transaction involving the disposal of sale shares. The purchaser has paid the full consideration of HK$27,993,165, leading to the target group’s departure from the company’s subsidiaries and financial consolidation. This strategic move is set to significantly reshape the company’s financial structure and portfolio.

