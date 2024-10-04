Cosmos Exploration Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Cosmos Exploration Limited (AU:C1X) has released an update.

Cosmos Exploration Limited announces its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held at 10:00 am AWST on November 6, 2024, at Subiaco WA. Shareholders will review the Annual Report for the financial year ended June 30, 2024, and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director James Bahen. Shareholders are advised to consult a qualified advisor if needed and are encouraged to vote via the Proxy Form provided.

