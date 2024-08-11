Cosmo Metals Welcomes New Director Ranko Matic

Cosmo Metals Limited (AU:CMO) has released an update.

Cosmo Metals Limited has announced the appointment of Ranko Matic as a new director, effective from August 12, 2024. Matic currently holds no registered securities in the company but has indirect interests through two companies where he is a director and shareholder, including 16,667 listed options and 125,000 fully paid ordinary shares. This initial director’s interest notice provides transparency and compliance with ASX listing rules and the Corporations Act requirements.

