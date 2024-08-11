Cosmo Metals Discloses Director’s Final Interests

Cosmo Metals Limited (AU:CMO) has released an update.

Cosmo Metals Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice, revealing that James Stewart Merrillees ceased to be a director of the company as of August 12, 2024. The notice discloses Merrillees’ indirect interests through JSM Resources Pty Ltd, including 305,557 fully paid ordinary shares and various unlisted options with different expiry dates and exercise prices, but reports no direct registered holdings in his name.

