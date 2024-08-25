Cosmo Metals Appoints Industry Veteran to Board

Cosmo Metals Limited (AU:CMO) has released an update.

Cosmo Metals Ltd has enhanced its board with the strategic appointment of Ian Prentice, a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in the resources industry, as a Non-Executive Director. Prentice’s extensive background includes executive roles and directorships at various ASX-listed resource companies, bringing valuable expertise in project development and acquisition. His recent tenure as Managing Director of Technology Metals Australia Limited highlights his successful track record in advancing resource projects through to merger stages.

