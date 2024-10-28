Cosmo Metals Announces New Securities Issue for December

Cosmo Metals Limited (AU:CMO) has released an update.

Cosmo Metals Limited is set to issue 500,000 convertible notes and over 75 million options with a 25% premium to the conversion price, set to expire three years from the issue date, as part of a new securities placement. This move, scheduled for December 17, 2024, aims to raise capital and potentially attract investors interested in the company’s growth prospects.

