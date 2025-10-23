Cosmo Lady Clarifies CEO Compensation in Recent Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:2298) ) just unveiled an update.

Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Co. Ltd. has issued a supplemental announcement regarding the emoluments paid to Mr. Siu Ka Lok during his tenure as chief executive officer and executive director from 2019 to 2021. The announcement clarifies the details of Mr. Siu’s compensation, including wages, salaries, bonuses, and contributions to retirement schemes, with no changes to other information in the annual reports for those years.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2298) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Co. Ltd. stock, see the HK:2298 Stock Forecast page.

More about Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Co. Ltd.

Cosmo Lady (China) Holdings Co. Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the apparel industry. It focuses on the design, manufacture, and retail of intimate wear and related products, catering to the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 6,506,369

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$756.7M

