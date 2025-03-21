Cosel Co., Ltd. Reports Significant Financial Decline

Cosel Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6905) ) has shared an update.

Cosel Co., Ltd. reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the nine months ended February 20, 2025, with net sales dropping by 32.7% and operating profit plummeting by 87.8% compared to the previous year. This downturn reflects challenges in the market, impacting the company’s profitability and potentially affecting stakeholder confidence.

More about Cosel Co., Ltd.

Cosel Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of power supply units. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is recognized for its contributions to the electronics sector.

YTD Price Performance: 1.22%

Average Trading Volume: 123,594

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen44.3B

Learn more about 6905 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com