COSCO SHIPPING Unveils Strategic Board Update

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co (HK:2866) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. has announced an update to its board of directors, revealing six key members including an executive director, two non-executive directors, and three independent non-executive directors. The company detailed the involvement of these directors in various board committees, such as Audit, Remuneration, and Risk and Compliance Management, showing a structured corporate governance approach. The announcement underscores the strategic composition of the board to guide the company’s future.

