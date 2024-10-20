COSCO SHIPPING Unveils New Board Leadership Structure

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co (HK:1919) has released an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. has announced the composition of its seventh session of the board of directors, featuring key figures like WAN Min as chairman and executive director, and CHEN Yangfan as vice chairman. The board will oversee various committees, including strategic development and risk control, with leadership roles clearly defined to enhance governance.

For further insights into HK:1919 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.