COSCO SHIPPING International Announces New Agreements for Continued Transactions

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co ( (HK:0517) ) just unveiled an announcement.

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co has announced new agreements to continue its connected transactions beyond the expiration of existing agreements on December 31, 2025. These new agreements, including the New Master Supply Agreement and the New Financial Services Master Agreement, are part of the company’s strategy to maintain its operational continuity and comply with Hong Kong’s Listing Rules. The transactions under these agreements are subject to various reporting, announcement, and approval requirements, reflecting their significance to the company’s financial operations and regulatory compliance.

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating within the shipping and logistics industry. It is part of the larger COSCO SHIPPING group, which is involved in various maritime services and logistics operations.

