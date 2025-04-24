COSCO SHIPPING International Announces AGM with Key Financial Resolutions

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co ( (HK:0517) ) just unveiled an update.

COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for May 30, 2025. Key agenda items include the consideration of audited financial statements for 2024, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of several directors, and the appointment of SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited as the auditor. Additionally, the meeting will address resolutions regarding the repurchase of shares and the issuance of additional shares, indicating strategic financial maneuvers aimed at enhancing shareholder value.

More about COSCO SHIPPING International (Hong Kong) Co

YTD Price Performance: 13.70%

Average Trading Volume: 670

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $825.7M

Find detailed analytics on 0517 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

