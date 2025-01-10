COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Reports Strong Financial Growth for 2024

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co ( (HK:1919) ).

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. has reported significant financial growth for the year ended December 31, 2024, with a notable increase in earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) and net profit compared to the previous year. This growth is attributed to moderate cargo volume increases in the container shipping market and high freight rates, despite global economic and trade uncertainties. The company has strengthened its core competitiveness through digital innovation and green development, achieving better operational results and enhancing its market position.

More about COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. is a prominent player in the shipping industry, focusing on container shipping and related logistics services. The company is dedicated to enhancing its global supply chain resilience and building an integrated full-chain service that includes container shipping, ports, and logistics.

YTD Price Performance: -10.32%

Average Trading Volume: 53,563

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $30.62B

