COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Releases Q3 2025 Financial Report

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co ( (HK:1919) ) has shared an update.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited third quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2025, in compliance with the listing rules of the Shanghai and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges. The report, which is prepared according to the Accounting Standards for Enterprises, assures stakeholders of the accuracy and completeness of the financial information provided, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1919) stock is a Buy with a HK$14.00 price target.

More about COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in shipping and logistics services. The company operates through its subsidiaries, including COSCO SHIPPING Lines and COSCO SHIPPING Ports, providing container shipping services under the dual-brand strategy of ‘COSCO SHIPPING Lines’ and ‘OOCL’.

Average Trading Volume: 29,577,348

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$242.8B



