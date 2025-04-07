COSCO SHIPPING Development Appoints New Deputy General Manager

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co ( (HK:2866) ) has shared an announcement.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. has announced the appointment of Ms. Yu Tao as the new Deputy General Manager, effective from April 7, 2025. Ms. Yu brings extensive experience in logistics and shipping, having held various senior management positions within the COSCO group. Her appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s leadership team and enhance its strategic operations in the shipping industry.

COSCO SHIPPING Development Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the shipping and logistics industry. It focuses on providing shipping services and logistics solutions, with a significant presence in container shipping and port operations.

