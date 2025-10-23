COSCO SHIPPING Completes A Share Issuance to Boost Financial Strength

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co ( (HK:1138) ) just unveiled an announcement.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of A Shares to specific target subscribers, raising gross proceeds of approximately RMB8 billion. This issuance, which represents about 12.71% of the company’s issued share capital, aims to strengthen its financial position and support its strategic initiatives. The new shares were issued at a price of RMB11.52 each, and the proceeds will be allocated according to the company’s outlined plans. This move is expected to enhance COSCO SHIPPING’s market positioning and ensure compliance with public float requirements.

More about COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the energy transportation industry, focusing on the shipping of oil and gas. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is known for its significant presence in the maritime transport sector.

