COSCIENS Biopharma Appoints Anna Biehn as New CEO to Drive Growth in Natural-Based Products

COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. has appointed Anna Biehn as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective May 5, 2025. Biehn brings over 25 years of experience in the consumer products and biosciences industries, having previously served as CFO at NuTek Natural Ingredients. The appointment is seen as a strategic move to position COSCIENS as a global leader in natural-based products for health and wellness, leveraging Biehn’s expertise in commercializing natural ingredients. The outgoing CEO, Gilles Gagnon, will remain as a Strategic Advisor and Director, ensuring a smooth transition and continued growth for the company.

COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. is a life science company that develops and commercializes a diverse range of cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical products. The company focuses on leveraging proprietary extraction technology to produce active ingredients from renewable plant resources, which are used in leading skincare products and being developed as potential nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. COSCIENS is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

