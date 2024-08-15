Cosan S.A. Clears Financial Review with Flying Colors

Cosan (CSAN) has released an update.

Cosan S.A., a major player headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, has successfully undergone a review of its individual and consolidated interim financial statements for the six-month period ending June 30, 2024. The review, in compliance with both Brazilian and international financial reporting standards, concluded positively without any material discrepancies. This positive financial health indicator is essential information for investors and shareholders keeping an eye on the company’s performance.

