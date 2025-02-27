Cosan Releases 2024 Financial Results and Schedules Conference Call

The latest update is out from Cosan ( (CSAN) ).

On February 26, 2025, Cosan S.A. announced the availability of its unaudited financial information for the fourth quarter of 2024 and the full year 2024 on its website. The company also scheduled a public conference call for February 27, 2025, to discuss these financial results. This release is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction.

More about Cosan

Cosan S.A. operates in the energy and logistics sectors, focusing on the production and distribution of biofuels, natural gas, and lubricants, as well as managing logistics infrastructure in Brazil. The company is listed on the B3 and NYSE stock exchanges.

YTD Price Performance: -8.61%

Average Trading Volume: 1,203,593

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.25B

