Corus Entertainment Sees Audience Growth Amid Revenue Decline in Q1 2025

The latest announcement is out from Corus Entertainment ( ($TSE:CJR.B) ).

Corus Entertainment reported a 12% decline in consolidated revenue and a 30% decrease in segment profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Despite these financial challenges, the company experienced growth in linear viewing and digital audiences, supported by a robust fall programming schedule. Co-CEOs Troy Reeb and John Gossling remain optimistic about future audience trends with upcoming winter programming and successful new lifestyle brands. However, they emphasize the need for cost reductions and enhanced focus on high-margin assets to strengthen the company’s financial position amidst industry and economic pressures.

More about Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. operates within the media and entertainment industry, specializing in television and radio broadcasting. The company is known for its linear viewing and digital content offerings, including its Global network and specialty channels. Corus has recently launched new lifestyle brands, such as the Flavour Network and Home Network, which have garnered positive reception among viewers and advertisers.

YTD Price Performance: 1.43%

Average Trading Volume: 45,533

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $14.57M

