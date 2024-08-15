Cortina Holdings Revamps Leadership Team

Cortina Holdings Limited (SG:C41) has released an update.

Cortina Holdings Limited has announced a major reconstitution of its Board and Board Committees, following the retirement of three directors and the appointment of four new Independent Directors, including Mr Lee Eng Kian as the new Lead Independent Director, effective from 19 August 2024. The restructuring reflects the company’s dedication to strong governance and fresh strategic insight.

