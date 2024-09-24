Corporate Travel Management Advances Share Buy-Back

Corporate Travel Management Limited (AU:CTD) has released an update.

Corporate Travel Management Limited (CTD) continues its share buy-back strategy, purchasing an additional 50,000 shares, as part of an ongoing effort to buy back a total of 3,518,310 ordinary fully paid shares. The latest transaction follows a series of buy-backs, signaling the company’s confidence in its financial health and commitment to shareholder value. This update serves as the most recent daily notification to the market.

For further insights into AU:CTD stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.