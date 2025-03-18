Corporación América Airports Reports February 2025 Traffic Growth

An update from Corporacion America Airports SA ( (CAAP) ) is now available.

In February 2025, Corporación América Airports S.A. reported a 6.0% year-on-year increase in passenger traffic, with notable growth in international traffic, particularly in Argentina, which saw a 19.1% rise. The company’s operations in Italy and Brazil also showed significant improvements, while traffic in Ecuador and Armenia faced declines due to security concerns and market conditions. Cargo volume increased by 5.3%, driven by positive contributions from most countries, and aircraft movements rose by 2.0%, highlighting the company’s ongoing recovery and strategic positioning in the global airport industry.

Corporación América Airports S.A. is a leading private airport operator that acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. The company currently manages 52 airports across various countries, focusing on enhancing passenger and cargo traffic through strategic operations and expansions.

