Cornish Metals Sells Royalties to Focus on Tin Project

Cornish Metals (TSE:CUSN) has released an update.

Cornish Metals Inc. has successfully sold its royalty interests in the Mactung and Cantung tungsten projects for US$4.5 million, with an initial payment of US$3 million already secured. This strategic move bolsters the company’s focus on advancing its flagship South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, which boasts a rich mining history and robust local support. The South Crofty project is highlighted for its high-grade tin resources, critical mineral status, and significant economic potential, backed by a positive preliminary economic assessment.

