Cornish Metals Reports Positive Mid-Year Progress

Cornish Metals Inc. has announced significant developments for the first half of 2024, including the appointment of Don Turvey as CEO, the completion of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the South Crofty tin project, and progress in both mine refurbishment and dewatering efforts. These milestones indicate strong potential for the company’s continued growth in the tin industry.

