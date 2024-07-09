Cornish Metals Major Shareholder Increases Stake

Cornish Metals (TSE:CUSN) has released an update.

Cornish Metals Inc. has experienced a notable shift in its major holdings, with shareholder N. Reed reaching a 6.1651% voting rights threshold as of July 4, 2024. The change reflects an increase from a previous notification, indicating a significant acquisition of additional shares by Reed to total 33,000,000 voting rights. This adjustment in share distribution may attract the attention of investors monitoring company ownership dynamics and potential market impacts.

