Cornish Metals Advances Shaft Refurbishment

Cornish Metals (TSE:CUSN) has released an update.

Cornish Metals has initiated the second phase of refurbishing the New Cook’s Kitchen shaft at its South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, UK, staying on track with its anticipated schedule and maintaining environmental discharge standards. The company has completed a significant drilling program and is actively working towards project financing for production commencement in 2027, amidst a supportive tin market with prices significantly up this year.

