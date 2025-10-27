CorMedix Inc. Advances DEFENCATH® Trial to Combat CLABSIs

Cormedix Inc. ((CRMD)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

CorMedix Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled A Phase 3, Prospective, Multicenter, Double-Blind, Randomized, Controlled, Adaptive Study To Demonstrate The Safety And Efficacy Of DEFENCATH® In Reducing Central Line-Associated Bloodstream Infections (CLABSIs) In Adult Participants Receiving Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Via Central Venous Catheter (CVC). The study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of DEFENCATH® in preventing CLABSIs among adults receiving TPN through a CVC, a significant concern in medical care.

The trial involves testing DEFENCATH®, an experimental catheter lock solution containing taurolidine and heparin, against a control group using heparin alone. The purpose is to determine if DEFENCATH® can more effectively reduce infection rates.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with triple masking to ensure unbiased results. The primary goal is prevention, focusing on reducing infection rates in the target population.

The study began on January 15, 2025, with the latest update on October 23, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, indicating active research efforts.

For investors, the successful outcome of this study could enhance CorMedix’s market position, potentially boosting its stock value. The trial’s results could also influence the competitive landscape, especially if DEFENCATH® proves superior to existing treatments.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

