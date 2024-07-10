Corero Secures Major Deals for DDoS Protection

Corero Network Security (GB:CNS) has released an update.

Corero Network Security PLC has announced significant new customer acquisitions at the close of Q2 2024, with a total contract value of $2.2 million. The company has secured contracts with a top US fiber provider, a North American data center specialist, a Canadian utility’s communications arm, and a UK business connectivity provider, all opting for Corero’s SmartWall ONE DDoS protection solutions. These wins are seen as a testament to the company’s growing global market presence and its ability to outperform incumbent solutions providers.

