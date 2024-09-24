Corero Network Security Reports Strong H1 Growth

Corero Network Security (GB:CNS) has released an update.

Corero Network Security has reported a robust financial performance in H1 2024, with a 16% increase in revenue to $12.2 million and a notable shift to an EBITDA profit of $0.7 million from a loss in the previous year. The company’s strategy to expand its global footprint and introduce new services has resulted in strong contract momentum and a 12% rise in Annual Recurring Revenues. With a debt-free status and a net cash balance of $7.9 million, the DDoS protection specialist is confident in achieving its full-year market expectations and positioning itself for further growth.

