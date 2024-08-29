Corero Network Security Expands Share Capital

Corero Network Security (GB:CNS) has released an update.

Corero Network Security PLC, a leader in DDoS protection solutions, has announced the issuance of 1,833,333 new ordinary shares following the exercise of share options. This issuance is part of a previously announced block listing on the London Stock Exchange. The company’s total voting rights now stand at 512,161,801 ordinary shares, with shareholders having the total voting rights as a base for reporting changes in company interest.

