Corero Issues New Shares, Expands Voting Rights

Corero Network Security (GB:CNS) has released an update.

Corero Network Security plc has announced the issuance of 3,333 new ordinary shares following the exercise of share options, expanding its total issued share capital to 512,165,134 shares. Shareholders are reminded that these shares will affect the total number of voting rights, which now stands at the same number, as the company holds no shares in treasury. Corero specializes in DDoS protection solutions and is listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market and the US OTCQB market.

For further insights into GB:CNS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.