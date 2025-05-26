CoreCard Corporation Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results

Corecard Corporation ( (CCRD) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Corecard Corporation presented to its investors.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

CoreCard Corporation is a leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services, serving the financial technology and services market with a focus on real-time transactions and cloud technology infrastructure.

CoreCard Corporation has reported a strong start to 2025 with its first-quarter financial results exceeding expectations. The company achieved a total revenue of $16.7 million, marking a 28% increase compared to the same period last year, driven by higher professional services rates and continued customer growth.

Key financial highlights include a significant rise in income from operations, which reached $2.8 million, up from $0.5 million in the previous year. Net income also saw a substantial increase, reaching $1.9 million compared to $0.4 million last year. Earnings per diluted share improved to $0.24 from $0.05, while adjusted earnings per diluted share rose to $0.28 from $0.07. Additionally, the company’s adjusted EBITDA more than doubled to $4.0 million from $1.7 million in the prior year.

CoreCard’s strategic focus on enhancing its platform and processing capabilities has yielded positive results, as evidenced by the onboarding of new customers and the growth in professional services revenue. The company’s commitment to technological innovation and sustainable growth continues to strengthen its position in the market.

Looking ahead, CoreCard remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, supported by ongoing investments in its platform and the expansion of its customer base. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the evolving payments industry, maintaining its focus on delivering value to its clients and stakeholders.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.