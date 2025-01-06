Core Scientific Reports December 2024 Bitcoin Production

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
The latest announcement is out from Core Scientific Inc ( (CORZ) ).
Core Scientific reported its December 2024 production and operations update, earning 291 self-mined Bitcoin, totaling 6,595 Bitcoin year-to-date. The company operated about 171,000 bitcoin miners, with a total energized hash rate of 20.1 EH/s. Additionally, Core Scientific delivered 30,985 megawatt hours to local grids by reducing power consumption at its data centers, indicating a commitment to efficient energy use.
More about Core Scientific Inc
Core Scientific, Inc. is a leader in digital infrastructure for digital assets mining and high-performance computing. The company operates dedicated facilities for digital asset mining and provides digital infrastructure services to third-party customers. Core Scientific owns a large fleet of computers for self-mining and offers hosting services for bitcoin mining customers. They are currently modifying data centers to support artificial intelligence-related workloads.
YTD Price Performance: 6.22%
Average Trading Volume: 10,802,686
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: $4.29B
