Core Scientific Inc Reports August 2024 Bitcoin Mining Update

Core Scientific, a leader in digital infrastructure and bitcoin mining, has revealed updates for August 2024, highlighting the mining of 358 self-mined bitcoins and an additional 90 bitcoins earned by customers at their data centers. Despite a sequential decline in bitcoin earnings due to miners relocating and increased global network hash rate challenges, the company remains focused on expanding its infrastructure to support high-performance computing contracts and securing new client sites. Core Scientific has contributed to local grids by reducing power consumption and continues to aim for growth and efficiency in their operations.

